A eulogy for a Ohio town's coal-fired power plant

Published June 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

The Conesville coal-fired power plant in the town of Coshocton in Eastern Ohio provided electricity for 2 million homes and was the backbone of the community. When it closed in 2020, jobs were lost, as was a way of life. A performance of oral histories, set up as eulogies, were pulled together in a play called “Calling Hours.”

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front attended a performance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

