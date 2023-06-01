A eulogy for a Ohio town's coal-fired power plant

The Conesville coal-fired power plant in the town of Coshocton in Eastern Ohio provided electricity for 2 million homes and was the backbone of the community. When it closed in 2020, jobs were lost, as was a way of life. A performance of oral histories, set up as eulogies, were pulled together in a play called “Calling Hours.”

