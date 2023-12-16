CFR: Alternative courts for human success; who will be on the '24 ballot?
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we check in with Kelly to see what she's been working on and why she's in court so often, and then Ben goes through the list of candidates who have filed for 2024 elections.
Info on the different branches of recovery courts can be found on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
Here's some headlines referenced in Ben's segment:
- Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot (AP)
- NC Elections Board certifies Green Party; Democrats to sue (WUNC)
- Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot (AP)
- In short political career, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson leaves long trail of controversial statements (WRAL)
- List of 2024 candidates on the ballot in New Hanover County
