JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!

A look at the wave of layoffs hitting the news industry

By David Folkenflik
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST

The Los Angeles Times has laid off nearly a quarter of its newsroom — and there have been deep job cuts at Time magazine and National Geographic as well.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
