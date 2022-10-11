© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published October 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
The attorney general banned two contractors from doing work in North Carolina after they scammed clients.

Two contractors have been banned from doing work in North Carolina because they failed to do repairs after Hurricane Florence and scammed elderly customers in home repair schemes.

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court.

One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.

The company demanded advance payment, often convincing clients to sign over their insurance proceeds claims.

According to the attorney general’s office, Green Lantern did “minimal, shoddy work, didn’t pay subcontractors, and abandoned the jobs.” Daugherty also promised to refund victims but did not.

Stein also won a ban against Triangle-area contractor Jorge Alberto Garcia, who targeted and manipulated elderly homeowners into hiring him to make unnecessary repairs. The work was rarely completed.

When clients complained, Garcia threatened to abandon the work. He also borrowed money from some clients and failed to repay most of them.

Grace Vitaglione is a multimedia journalist, recently graduated from American University.
