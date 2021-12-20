© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Wilmington Police Department brings holiday joy to local kids by gifting them a shopping spree

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published December 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST
santacop_png.png
Ashley Brown
/
WHQR
Police Officers walk with participants to go shopping at their 31st annual "Santa Cop" event

Today, the Wilmington Police Department hosted their 31st annual “Santa Cop" event, to help ensure every child has a gift to open this Christmas.

Police Officers wore a different hat as they made this holiday special for kids in need. Each officer was paired with a child to go shopping for gifts at Walmart.

Kids' faces lit up when they realized they had so many options to pick from. Each child was given $100 to spend on clothes, shoes, and even toys.

Police Corporal Anthony Merritt says this year's event is a little more special because the officers were able to shop with the kids.

“Last year we did do Santa cop but it wasn't the same way, we didn't shop in person. But it feels good to be back with the Asheville kids and seeing the smiles on their faces, he said.”

Naomi Garcia, a participant, was excited but says this experience was different.

“I felt weird because this is like something new I have never done before shopping with the police, she said.”

More than 50 kids participated in the event, all chosen by school counselors and WPD officers in New Hanover County.

Local
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
See stories by Ashley Brown