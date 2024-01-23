The 2024 Tiny Desk Contest is here

JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.