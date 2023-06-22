© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
On 'Bunnamigos' podcast,' a father and son hop around the globe

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
"BunnAmigos" hosts Maurice and Ezra Poplar at the Brooklyn Bridge. (Courtesy of Maurice and Ezra Poplar)
"BunnAmigos" hosts Maurice and Ezra Poplar at the Brooklyn Bridge. (Courtesy of Maurice and Ezra Poplar)

The creators of “BunnAmigos” came up with the idea of a travel podcast for kids after inventing stories for a fluffle of rabbits in their neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Now, the show’s globetrotting bunnies are about to hop into their second season.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the show’s creators, Maurice Poplar and his 10-year-old son Ezra.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

