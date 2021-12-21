© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
COVID-19 in Europe: Omicron impacts the U.K, Italy and France differently

Published December 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST

Omicron is putting a stop to holiday plans across Europe, but the impact has varied from country to country.

Britain’s new daily infections have climbed to more than 90,000. But Italy, which has the same population, is seeing only a fraction of that number.

For more, we’re joined by NPR’s Frank Langfitt in London, NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in Paris and Chico Harlan, Rome bureau chief with our editorial partners at The Washington Post.

