Election roundup: A look at candidates, ballot questions in Minneapolis, Boston and Buffalo

Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic explains why a ballot question to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety went down to defeat in the city — a year after a police officer murdered George Floyd.

WBUR reporter Simón Ríos discusses progressive Michelle Wu’s pathbreaking victory in the Boston mayor’s race.

And, USA Today Network reporter Jon Campbell joins us to discuss the latest in the Buffalo, New York, mayor’s race, where write-in candidate Byron Brown has declared victory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.