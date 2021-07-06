Federal Relief May Come Too Late For Some Black Farmers In Kansas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to give $4 billion to Black farmers to make amends for decades of damage caused by discrimination. That move has been temporarily blocked by a federal court in Florida.

Even if the payments do go out as planned, some Black farmers in Kansas say it’s too little too late.

David Condos of Kansas News Service reports.

