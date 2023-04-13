Alt-Zalea Fest spotlights local music this weekend

The Alt-Zalea music festival is made up of 51 volunteer acts performing in alternate downtown venues on Saturday.

The event originated as a way to highlight local businesses and artists during Azalea Festival weekend. Organizer and musician Joshua Youse said the Azalea Festival invites a lot of non-local vendors.

“It’s not very all-inclusive to local businesses," he said. "So this being something to mirror that, this is all local musicians.”

He’s performing at 1 p.m. at Flytrap.

The event aims to draw foot traffic towards other areas of Wilmington —beyond the Riverwalk — with eight music venues throughout the Brooklyn Arts District.

And it’s accessible: there are no cover fees at any of the venues — which include Bottega, Palate, Flytrap Brewing, Brooklyn Cafe, three10, Kitchen Sink, Edward Teach, and Goat & Compass. This year will be the sixth Alt-Zalea Fest, with the highest number of performers so far. You can find more information on the event's Facebook page, here.