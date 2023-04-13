© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

Alt-Zalea Fest spotlights local music this weekend

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
Alt-Zalea Fest
Fifty-one acts will be performing in eight venues on Saturday, April 15.

The music festival, an alternative to the Azalea Festival, will be held this weekend in the Brooklyn Arts District of downtown Wilmington.

The Alt-Zalea music festival is made up of 51 volunteer acts performing in alternate downtown venues on Saturday.

The event originated as a way to highlight local businesses and artists during Azalea Festival weekend. Organizer and musician Joshua Youse said the Azalea Festival invites a lot of non-local vendors.

“It’s not very all-inclusive to local businesses," he said. "So this being something to mirror that, this is all local musicians.”

He’s performing at 1 p.m. at Flytrap.

The event aims to draw foot traffic towards other areas of Wilmington —beyond the Riverwalk — with eight music venues throughout the Brooklyn Arts District.

And it’s accessible: there are no cover fees at any of the venues — which include Bottega, Palate, Flytrap Brewing, Brooklyn Cafe, three10, Kitchen Sink, Edward Teach, and Goat & Compass. This year will be the sixth Alt-Zalea Fest, with the highest number of performers so far. You can find more information on the event's Facebook page, here.

Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
