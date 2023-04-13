Alt-Zalea Fest spotlights local music this weekend
The music festival, an alternative to the Azalea Festival, will be held this weekend in the Brooklyn Arts District of downtown Wilmington.
The Alt-Zalea music festival is made up of 51 volunteer acts performing in alternate downtown venues on Saturday.
The event originated as a way to highlight local businesses and artists during Azalea Festival weekend. Organizer and musician Joshua Youse said the Azalea Festival invites a lot of non-local vendors.
“It’s not very all-inclusive to local businesses," he said. "So this being something to mirror that, this is all local musicians.”
He’s performing at 1 p.m. at Flytrap.
The event aims to draw foot traffic towards other areas of Wilmington —beyond the Riverwalk — with eight music venues throughout the Brooklyn Arts District.
And it’s accessible: there are no cover fees at any of the venues — which include Bottega, Palate, Flytrap Brewing, Brooklyn Cafe, three10, Kitchen Sink, Edward Teach, and Goat & Compass. This year will be the sixth Alt-Zalea Fest, with the highest number of performers so far. You can find more information on the event's Facebook page, here.