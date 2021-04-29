Search Query
CoastLine
© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR Staff and Board Directory
Click the group name on a tab to see that list. Click each person's name to view their bio.
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Hosts
Amanda Ake
Web Services Graduate Fellow
Mary Bradley
Development Director/Cinematique Coordinator
Hannah Breisinger
All Things Considered Host, Science/Environmental Reporter
Barbara Bush
Director of Finance and Administration
Ken Campbell
Host, Morning Edition/Technical Director, CoastLine
Andrew Craig
Operations Graduate Fellow
Jemila Ericson
Classical Host
Katelyn Freund
Podcast Producer, News Graduate Fellow
Rachel Lewis Hilburn
CoastLine Host, Senior Reporter
Jeff Hunter
Underwriting And Major Gifts
Doc Jarden
Board Member, Acting News Director
Courtney Justus
Development Graduate Fellow
Rachel Keith
News Producer
Kelly Kenoyer
Reporter / Host
Pat Marriott
Music Director; Host, Classical Music
Lan Nichols
Information Technology / On-air Staff / Producer & Host
Ben Schachtman
Managing Editor
George Scheibner
Operations Manager; Host, Smooth Landings, Soup to Nuts
Kurt Wilson
Station Manager
Kathleen Berkeley
Board Member
Andre Brown
Board Member
Joseph Conway
Board Member
Tim Costello
Board Member
Samantha Dooies
Board Member
Brenda Esch
Board Member, Secretary
Christopher Fikry
Board Member
Stephen Fortlouis
Board Member
Doc Jarden
Board Member, Acting News Director
Kelly Luckhaus
Board Member, Vice Chair
Jon McLamb
Board Member, Chair
Stephanie Meyers
Board Member
Kristine Moore
Board Member
Nicolas Montoya
Board Member, Treasurer
John P. Scherer II
Board Member
Robert Waxman
Board Member
L. Claire Appling
Community Advisory Board Member
Bob Bannerman
Community Advisory Board Member
Kevin Blackburn
Community Advisory Board Member
Jeff Brown
Community Advisory Board Member
Dan Bruneau
Community Advisory Board Vice Chair
Joseph Cargioli
Community Advisory Board Member
Penni Cargioli
Community Advisory Board Secretary
Gareth Evans
Community Advisory Board
Jack Ford
Community Advisory Board Member
Devin Kelly
Community Advisory Board Secretary Co-Chair
Joanne Levitan
Community Advisory Board Member
Erin Payne
Community Advisory Board Member
Nick Rhodes
Community Advisory Board Member
Peggy Rosoff
Community Advisory Board Member
Steve Unger
Community Advisory Board Member
Lori Wainright
Community Advisory Board Chair
Kitty Yerkes
Community Advisory Board Member
Hannah Breisinger
All Things Considered Host, Science/Environmental Reporter
Ken Campbell
Host, Morning Edition/Technical Director, CoastLine
Jemila Ericson
Classical Host
Rachel Lewis Hilburn
CoastLine Host, Senior Reporter
Kelly Kenoyer
Reporter / Host
Pat Marriott
Music Director; Host, Classical Music
Lan Nichols
Information Technology / On-air Staff / Producer & Host
George Scheibner
Operations Manager; Host, Smooth Landings, Soup to Nuts