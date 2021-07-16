WHQR Local Podcasts
Local Podcasts
CoastLine is a variety news and arts show, which airs Wednesdays from 12pm - 1pm on WHQR.Every week, we explore ideas, people, and issues that matter in the Cape Fear Region.You can now subscribe to our CoastLine podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher. Search WHQR-FM: CoastLine to hear our most recent shows.If you have ideas, questions or comments about CoastLine, email: coastline@whqr.org.Each Sunday, the show is rebroadcast on 91.3 FM and 98.9 FM HQR News from 2 to 3 PM. Tune in on Sundays to catch what you missed!
Hosted by WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman, the program will be an opportunity for local officials and reporters -- the people who make news and the people who report it -- to talk about the issues that affect our community. According to host Ben Schachtman, "Our goal is to have candid, in-depth conversations about the topics that concern our listeners. It will be a chance to dig a little deeper into the news." From WHQR Public Media in Wilmington, NC. Contact us at Newsroom@whqr.org
Port City Politics is a podcast collaboration between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.