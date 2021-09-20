On this episode of CoastLine we talk with Sculptor Stephen Hayes about his mission: to make Black bodies more human in the eyes of the world. The Cameron Art Museum commissioned a work from Hayes to commemorate a group of unsung African-American heroes: the United States Colored Troops who fought the Battle of Forks Road on the current site of the CAM. It's a skirmish that led to the fall of Wilmington and ultimately, the end of the Civil War. Our conversation with Hayes can be hard to hear sometimes due to our remote Zoom recording, but it's worth fighting through.

