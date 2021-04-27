WHQR Airs "Fifty and Forward: NPR Special Anniversary Broadcast"

WHQR will air NPR's "Fifty and Forward" on Friday, 4/30 at noon and Sunday, 5/2 at 1pm. Tune into 91.3fm or stream online or via the app.

NPR grew up alongside a post-Watergate journalism ethos that shaped the media industry for decades. Hosted by Audie Cornish and featuring other NPR journalists, we'll unpack that ethos: how it developed in the newsroom and changed over time, through today. Analytical, critical and forward thinking, this program tells the story of NPR's history in the context of the growth of modern media.