Echoes of a Coup: Michael Betts and John Biewen tackle the 1898 massacre in a new Scene on Radio series
On this episode, Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith sit down with John Biewen and Michael Betts, writers and co-hosts of Echoes of a Coup — the sixth season of the Scene on Radio podcast from Duke University’s Kenan Institute for Ethics. The five-part series takes a deep dive into Wilmington’s 1898 coup and massacre.
“Echoes of a Coup” is an initiative of America’s Hallowed Ground, a project of the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University.
You can listen to the one-hour special version of "Echoes of a Coup," created by Scene on Radio below:
You can find all five episodes of "Echoes of a Coup," along with transcripts, a list of interviewees, and more here.
You can more about John Biewen here — and more about Michael Betts here and here.