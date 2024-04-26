© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE: Updates, resources, and context
Echoes of a Coup: Michael Betts and John Biewen tackle the 1898 massacre in a new Scene on Radio series

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT

On this episode, Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith sit down with John Biewen and Michael Betts, writers and co-hosts of Echoes of a Coup — the sixth season of the Scene on Radio podcast from Duke University’s Kenan Institute for Ethics. The five-part series takes a deep dive into Wilmington’s 1898 coup and massacre.

“Echoes of a Coup” is an initiative of America’s Hallowed Ground, a project of the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University.

You can listen to the one-hour special version of "Echoes of a Coup," created by Scene on Radio below:

You can find all five episodes of "Echoes of a Coup," along with transcripts, a list of interviewees, and more here.

You can more about John Biewen here — and more about Michael Betts here and here.

