Echoes of a Coup: Michael Betts and John Biewen tackle the 1898 massacre in a new Scene on Radio series

“Echoes of a Coup” is an initiative of America’s Hallowed Ground, a project of the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University.

You can listen to the one-hour special version of "Echoes of a Coup," created by Scene on Radio below:

You can find all five episodes of "Echoes of a Coup," along with transcripts, a list of interviewees, and more here.

You can more about John Biewen here — and more about Michael Betts here and here.