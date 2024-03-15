Forum: The Christian call to address the housing crisis

In February, One Christian Network held a forum on the housing crisis. The Network is a coalition of Christian organizations that aim to work together to “transform the city.”

To that end, organizers hosted a public panel to offer ideas and resources to religious organizations, and religiously minded people.

Topics ran the gamut from the existing crisis and the Christian call to solve it, to how to build Accessory Dwelling Units, to how to support a tenant inside your own home. And we also hear from pastors about how churches can get directly involved in housing those in need.

While this panel is aimed at people of the Christian faith, and there are elements of it focused on scripture, the ideas here can be taken in and applied by any community organization, family, or individual. As our panelists will explain, the housing crisis is multifaceted, and requires the efforts of many people and institutions to solve, as well as many styles of solutions.

Thank you to One Christian Network Director Emma Baltezore, who organized this event, and graciously invited WHQR to record it and broadcast it for a wider audience.

Church leaders interested in getting involved in solving the housing crisis can attend a follow-up event put on by One Christian Network on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:30 a.m. at The Roastery, located at 24 S. 16th St. There are more details on the One Christian Network Facebook Page.

Thank you to the participants, Andy Jones, Melissa Suttong-Seng, Roger Gins, Suzanne Rogers, Laura Bullock, Susan Shortes, McKenzie Page, Marrissa McCabe, Corey Bullock, Rev. Ethan Welch, and Rev. Jermaine Armour.