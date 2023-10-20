What do teachers really need to turn NHCS' struggling schools around?

On past shows, we’ve talked about the task force and its work, including the issue of ACES — adverse childhood experiences — which we find at higher levels in low-income schools, for a host of reasons, including systemic poverty and violence.

We’ve also talked about some of the strategies the district could take to address those ACEs. But on today’s show, we’re hearing from teachers — almost a dozen, in fact — who are working in the schools that are struggling the most to help students improve.

To catch up on those conversations, here's a selection of prior reporting:

