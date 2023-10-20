© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

What do teachers really need to turn NHCS' struggling schools around?

Published October 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT

On this episode of The Newsroom, WHQR's Rachel Keith shares what she heard at a recent roundtable event, held by New Hanover County Schools' Turn Around Task Force, charged with getting to the bottom of what ails the district's lowest-performing schools. At the most recent meeting, task force members heard from teachers — who spoke unsparingly about what they really need to help students succeed.

On past shows, we’ve talked about the task force and its work, including the issue of ACES — adverse childhood experiences — which we find at higher levels in low-income schools, for a host of reasons, including systemic poverty and violence.

We’ve also talked about some of the strategies the district could take to address those ACEs. But on today’s show, we’re hearing from teachers — almost a dozen, in fact — who are working in the schools that are struggling the most to help students improve.

To catch up on those conversations, here's a selection of prior reporting:

