Election 2023: Interviews with Kevin Spears, Kathryn Bruner, David Joyner, and John Lennon
On today’s show, we’re continuing our series of interviews with candidates for Wilmington City Council — sitting down with incumbent Councilman Kevin Spears and three challengers, Kathryn Bruner, David Joyner, and John Lennon.
You can find interviews with incumbent Neil Anderson and challengers Marlowe Foster and Salette Andrews on last week's episode: Election 2023: WHQR's community agenda, interviews with Neil Anderson, Marlowe Foster, and Salette Andrews
Now today’s show features excerpts from each candidate — but if you want to hear more, and we hope, as engaged civic-minded folks, that you do! — you can find the full version of each interview below (or as podcast editions of The Newsroom, wherever you find your podcasts).
Full candidate interviews:
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Kathryn Bruner
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate David Joyner
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Kevin Spears
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate John Lennon
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Neil Anderson
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Marlowe Foster
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Salette Andrews
And, of course, you can find a lot more information about the 2023 elections, including the latest on registration and early voting, the state’s new voter ID requirements, campaign finance reports, and more on WHQR's 2023 election page.