Election 2023: Interviews with Kevin Spears, Kathryn Bruner, David Joyner, and John Lennon

On today’s show, we’re continuing our series of interviews with candidates for Wilmington City Council — sitting down with incumbent Councilman Kevin Spears and three challengers, Kathryn Bruner, David Joyner, and John Lennon.

You can find interviews with incumbent Neil Anderson and challengers Marlowe Foster and Salette Andrews on last week's episode: Election 2023: WHQR's community agenda, interviews with Neil Anderson, Marlowe Foster, and Salette Andrews

Now today’s show features excerpts from each candidate — but if you want to hear more, and we hope, as engaged civic-minded folks, that you do! — you can find the full version of each interview below (or as podcast editions of The Newsroom, wherever you find your podcasts).

And, of course, you can find a lot more information about the 2023 elections, including the latest on registration and early voting, the state’s new voter ID requirements, campaign finance reports, and more on WHQR's 2023 election page.

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
