Election 2023: Interviews with Kevin Spears, Kathryn Bruner, David Joyner, and John Lennon

On today’s show, we’re continuing our series of interviews with candidates for Wilmington City Council — sitting down with incumbent councilman Kevin Spears and three challengers, Kathryn Bruner, David Joyner, and John Lennon.

You can find interviews with incumbent Neil Anderson and challengers Marlowe Foster and Salette Andrews on last week's episode: Election 2023: WHQR's community agenda, interviews with Neil Anderson, Marlowe Foster, and Salette Andrews

Now today’s show features excerpts from each candidate — but if you want to hear more, and we hope, as engaged civic-minded folks, that you do! — you can find the full version of each interview below (or as podcast editions of The Newsroom, wherever you find your podcasts).

Full candidate interviews:

And, of course, you can find a lot more information about the 2023 elections, including the latest on registration and early voting, the state’s new voter ID requirements, campaign finance reports, and more on WHQR's 2023 election page.

