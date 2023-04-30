Fractured: A major investigation from WFAE and PBS's FRONTLINE

On this episode, we share some incredible — but deeply troubling — reporting from our colleagues at WFAE, Charlotte's public media outlet, and PBS's FRONTLINE.

We're showcasing the first two episodes of the planned 10-part series, and then sitting down with lead investigative reporter Dana Miller Ervin to talk about her work.

You can find more information about this series, and new episodes as they publish, here. And you can always find quality reporting from WFAE and our other public media colleagues around the state in WHQR's 'State News' section, found on our homepage.

