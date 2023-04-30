Fractured: A major investigation from WFAE and PBS's FRONTLINE
The mental health care system in North Carolina has been failing for years. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than those who get caught up in the criminal justice system, out of sight, therefore out of mind for the general public and policymakers. But their plight — and the brokenness of the mental health system — affects everyone in the state.
On this episode, we share some incredible — but deeply troubling — reporting from our colleagues at WFAE, Charlotte's public media outlet, and PBS's FRONTLINE.
We're showcasing the first two episodes of the planned 10-part series, and then sitting down with lead investigative reporter Dana Miller Ervin to talk about her work.
