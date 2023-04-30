© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Fractured: A major investigation from WFAE and PBS's FRONTLINE

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published April 30, 2023
The mental health care system in North Carolina has been failing for years. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than those who get caught up in the criminal justice system, out of sight, therefore out of mind for the general public and policymakers. But their plight — and the brokenness of the mental health system — affects everyone in the state.

On this episode, we share some incredible — but deeply troubling — reporting from our colleagues at WFAE, Charlotte's public media outlet, and PBS's FRONTLINE.

We're showcasing the first two episodes of the planned 10-part series, and then sitting down with lead investigative reporter Dana Miller Ervin to talk about her work.

You can find more information about this series, and new episodes as they publish, here. And you can always find quality reporting from WFAE and our other public media colleagues around the state in WHQR's 'State News' section, found on our homepage.

Additional info:

  1. The story behind Fractured, a WFAE investigation
  2. Methodology: Data Collection 
  3. Why data about capacity to proceed is important
  4. The national picture on wait times for restoration
  5. Mental health care in North Carolina jails
  6. Fractured: Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
