The 2022 local election results: What happened, why, and what's next
On this episode: Rachel Keith helps unpack the Republican's sweep of the New Hanover County Board of Education. The four GOP candidates will effectively be able to make policy in the coming years — what might that look like? Then, Kelly Kenoyer joins us to get Republican and Democratic political perspectives on the 2022 election from Chase Horton, who ran Michael Lee’s campaign, and Carter Jewell, who ran Amy Block DeLoach’s campaign.
While it wasn't a complete 'Red Wave,' Republicans had a very strong showing for the 2022 election in New Hanover County — and early voting results were a bit of a bellwether for that. The percentage of registered GOP voters who turned out was down, slightly, but not as much as Democratic voters.
