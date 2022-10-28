© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
State representative candidates' town hall: Abortion, gun control, inflation, and more

Published October 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
newsroom_logo.png

On this episode, we unpack our town hall for state representative candidates from the Cape Fear region. We put questions from our newsroom — and the public — to eight candidates in four races, pushing them on tough topics like abortion, gun control, inflation, and more.

On this episode, our team is breaking down our recent town hall for state representative candidates. This was the third and final event that we put on alongside WECT and Port City Daily — and this time our emcee Jon Evans helped us put candidates for the general assembly through their paces.

We heard from eight candidates in four races:

For State Senate District 7 (formerly District 9), which covers most of New Hanover County except a small gerrymandered carve-out in downtown Wilmington, we heard from Republican incumbent Michael Lee and Democratic Challenger Marcia Morgan.

From House District 20, which covers eastern New Hanover County, we heard from Republican incumbent Ted Davis and Democratic challenger Amy DeLoach.

From House District 18, which covers northern New Hanover County and downtown Wilmington, we heard from Democratic incumbent candidate Deb Butler and Republican John Hinnant.

And from House District 17, which covers parts of Brunswick County, including Leland, the western part of the county, and the southern shoreline near the South Carolina border, we heard from Republican incumbent Frank Iler and Democratic challenger Eric Terashima.

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018.
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon's School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master's in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia.
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019.
