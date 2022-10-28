State representative candidates' town hall: Abortion, gun control, inflation, and more

On this episode, our team is breaking down our recent town hall for state representative candidates. This was the third and final event that we put on alongside WECT and Port City Daily — and this time our emcee Jon Evans helped us put candidates for the general assembly through their paces.

We heard from eight candidates in four races:

For State Senate District 7 (formerly District 9), which covers most of New Hanover County except a small gerrymandered carve-out in downtown Wilmington, we heard from Republican incumbent Michael Lee and Democratic Challenger Marcia Morgan.

From House District 20, which covers eastern New Hanover County, we heard from Republican incumbent Ted Davis and Democratic challenger Amy DeLoach.

From House District 18, which covers northern New Hanover County and downtown Wilmington, we heard from Democratic incumbent candidate Deb Butler and Republican John Hinnant.

And from House District 17, which covers parts of Brunswick County, including Leland, the western part of the county, and the southern shoreline near the South Carolina border, we heard from Republican incumbent Frank Iler and Democratic challenger Eric Terashima.

