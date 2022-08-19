The gritty reality of a hot housing market

On this week’s show, we’re digging into housing in the Cape Fear Region. We’ve touched on it before, but this time we’re taking a more personal touch: we’re looking at the lives of those who get left out when the housing market gets tight.

First, we’ll touch on the economic drivers which have led us to this crisis, and we’ll talk to someone who’s been left out of the housing market for two years.

Then, we’ll hear from community advocates and social workers who’ve watched their clients get squeezed out. The high cost of housing then leaves those vulnerable and mentally ill residents living in the streets.

Finally, we’ll take a tour of a project that serves that demographic: Lakeside Reserve. It’s a permanent supportive housing operation run by Good Shepherd, and they plan to build a similar one on Carolina Beach Road.

