The Newsroom: The StarNews report on Wilmington's segregated schools and neighborhoods
This week on The Newsroom, StarNews journalists Sydney Hoover, Emma Dill, and Matthew Prensky discuss their recent series on segregation in Wilmington’s school – and its neighborhoods.
We’ll talk about the jarring key takeaway from the series — that there are two drastically different worlds in Wilmington, and which one you live in determines the quality of your education. Plus, how a project like this comes together in an era that's seen news rooms across the county losing staff and resources. And we’ll talk about some of the possible solutions the reporting is pointing to, and what’s still left to be explored.
Links
StarNews series:
- 'Big divide':How Wilmington's segregated neighborhoods contribute to racial imbalance in schools
- A return to segregation: Neighborhood schools policy fuels inequities, erases New Hanover's progress
- A never-ending cycle: Educator sees firsthand inequities caused by racial segregation in schools
Other resources and reporting:
- WHQR's Rachel Keith's November 2020 report: New Report On New Hanover County Schools Raises Questions About Equity, School Redistricting
- Port City Daily's Alexandria Sands' November 2020 report: Deep Dive: A decade ago, some predicted ‘neighborhood schools’ would leave Black children behind. It did.
- Community Relations Advisory Committee report
- University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s Center for Civil Rights 2017 report
- NHCS Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust interview with StarNews