The Newsroom

The Newsroom: The StarNews report on Wilmington's segregated schools and neighborhoods

Published May 13, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
This week on The Newsroom, StarNews journalists Sydney Hoover, Emma Dill, and Matthew Prensky discuss their recent series on segregation in Wilmington’s school – and its neighborhoods.

We’ll talk about the jarring key takeaway from the series — that there are two drastically different worlds in Wilmington, and which one you live in determines the quality of your education. Plus, how a project like this comes together in an era that's seen news rooms across the county losing staff and resources. And we’ll talk about some of the possible solutions the reporting is pointing to, and what’s still left to be explored.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman