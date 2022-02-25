© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom: Open government is good government, plus UNCW's Chief Diversity Officer

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST
newsroom_logo.png

On this edition of The Newsroom, WHQR's Rachel Keith joins us for a look at government transparency and accountability. Then, WECT’s Michael Praats on the grey area around public records. Plus, a conversation with UNCW's Dr. Donyell Roseboro, who recently became the University's permanent Chief Diversity Officer.

Open government laws, sometimes called 'sunshine laws,' require governments to do the public's business in public — meaning that meetings, emails, even text messages, are available to the public.

In theory, these are pretty simple laws — but when it comes to the practice of open government, things get a lot more complicated. So, on this episode, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman and reporter Rachel Keith explore some actual cases where our reporting led us into grey areas of public records laws. And, WECT's Michael Praats joins us to break down his recent reporting on what happens when government and journalists don't agree on exactly what the laws mean.

Plus, an in-depth conversation with UNCW's Dr. Donyell Roseboro, who is now the university's Chief Diversity Officer. We'll get into what 'diversity work' means to her, and the university, and what challenges she'll face.

Guests

  • Dr. Brooks Fuller — Director of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition and Assistant Professor of Journalism
  • Dr. Donyell Roseboro — Chief Diversity Officer, UNCW
  • Michael Praats, investigative reporter WECT

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
