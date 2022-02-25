The Newsroom: Open government is good government, plus UNCW's Chief Diversity Officer

Open government laws, sometimes called 'sunshine laws,' require governments to do the public's business in public — meaning that meetings, emails, even text messages, are available to the public.

In theory, these are pretty simple laws — but when it comes to the practice of open government, things get a lot more complicated. So, on this episode, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman and reporter Rachel Keith explore some actual cases where our reporting led us into grey areas of public records laws. And, WECT's Michael Praats joins us to break down his recent reporting on what happens when government and journalists don't agree on exactly what the laws mean.

Plus, an in-depth conversation with UNCW's Dr. Donyell Roseboro, who is now the university's Chief Diversity Officer. We'll get into what 'diversity work' means to her, and the university, and what challenges she'll face.

Guests



Dr. Brooks Fuller — Director of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition and Assistant Professor of Journalism

Dr. Donyell Roseboro — Chief Diversity Officer, UNCW

Michael Praats, investigative reporter WECT

Links:

