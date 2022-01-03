The Newsroom: WHQR's news team looks back at 2021

A year ago, we described 2020 as "chaotic and challenging." But, of course, we hadn't lived through 2021 yet.

This week, a look back at the year — Covid, community violence, school board drama, Cape Fear Community College, the Wilmington housing authority, the hospital sale (yes, the hospital sale, that was approved by the Attorney General's office this year).

On this episode, we’ll catch up with WHQR’s reporters Rachel Keith, Kelly Kenoyer, Cami Mojica, and Ashley Brown to hear about their favorite stories, some of their toughest – and what they’re looking forward to in the new year. Plus, a special "thank you" to all the other journalists in the area who collaborated with us throughout the year, helping us tell the region's most important stories.

