Talk On Health

Breaking Barriers: Understanding Autisim

Published October 28, 2024 at 1:44 PM EDT
This Talk On Health Features:

Dr. Veronica Sills, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University,

Nicole Harris, Connections Specialist & BFAST Navigator for the Autism Society of North Carolina

Autism touches many lives, yet there’s still so much confusion surrounding how it manifests and what it means to be on the spectrum. On the this Talk on Health, a conversation on Autism, not just from a clinical perspective, but through the lens of real people and real experiences.

