Midday Interview: Alexa Doran on Poetry and Life at WHQR

Alexa Doran is one of UNCW/WHQR's Graduate Fellows working in the Web Services department. She is studying poetry through the graduate school at UNCW. She is originally from Syracuse, NY and enjoys living in Wilmington with her poochy, Jude. During this interview, she read her poem After you said an artist can inspired by the photograph Self Portrait with Dada-Kopf by 1920's Dada artist Sophia Tauber. You can catch more of her poetry in upcoming issues of The James Franco Review, Cactus Heart, Educe and CALYX literary magazine.

