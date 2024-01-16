CoastLine: David Gessner and daughter Hadley on what climate science reveals about the earth in 2063 and why it's personal

What does the world look like through the eyes of our youngest adults? Gen Zers, born roughly between the 1990s and 2010, are facing the prospect of living on a hotter, drier, more storm-prone earth. Greta Thunberg captured the world’s attention when, as a teenager, she challenged world leaders to consider the environmental disasters they were leaving for her generation.

Since Thunberg first spoke up, we’ve seen lawsuits about this: a group ranging in age from five to twenty-two accused Montana of violating their constitutional rights to health, safety, andequal protection under the law. They won their case. The state of Montana is appealing. We’ve seen the California state government file suit against oil companies – claiming they knowingly downplayed the dangerous effects of fossil fuels.

Delaware has launched its own legal action against the oil giants.

But according to Pew Research Center, only 46% of Americans believe climate change is caused by human activity. That study was conducted in 2023, the year now deemed “hottest on record” by climate scientists.

In his new book, A Traveler’s Guide to the End of the World, nature writer and New York Times best-selling author David Gessner explores what the world might look like in 2063. Why that year? It’s when his daughter, Hadley, will turn 60.

Guests:

David Gessner, Author, A Traveler’s Guide to the End of the World: Tales of Fire, Wind, and Water; Professor of Creative Writing, University of North Carolina Wilmington; Founder, Ecotone, literary journal

Hadley Gessner, university student, temporarily retired climate activist, daughter of David Gessner

