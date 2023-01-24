CoastLine: Human trafficking is on the rise in NC but public education helps

North Carolina ranks 9th in the United States for human trafficking. That’s a move up the ladder – in the wrong direction from 11th place --according to the state’s Department of Administration . Some of the reasons the Tar Heel state draws traffickers, officials say, are the interstate highways, a large and transient military population, agricultural areas with a high demand for cheap labor, and gang populations on the rise.

The Cape Fear region sees a large share of this type of illegal activity for all of those reasons – including the tourism economy thanks to the beaches.

Human trafficking typically falls into two different categories (although there can be overlap): forced labor and sex trafficking. Children are often victims of both. North Carolina officials say teenagers who become victims of sex traffickers have likely already experienced physical and / or sexual abuse.

So who’s helping the victims? And what do members of the public need to learn in order to help?

On this edition of CoastLine , we talk with two people who head up local nonprofits for exactly this reason.

Guests:

Dawn Ferrer , Executive Director, A Safe Place, launched in 2012 by MaLisa Umstead to offer shelter and services for victims escaping from sexual slavery

Lee Anna Stoker , Co-founder & Executive Director, First Fruit Ministries, launched in 1998 to serve those experiencing homelessness and those who are victims of human trafficking

Resources:

Local, toll-free anonymous hotline for help for trafficking victims:

855-723-7529

Federal resources:

Report Trafficking & Get Help

If you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip on the NHTRC website.

If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.

A Safe Place: https://asafeplacetogo.com/