CoastLine: Nina Repeta on landing her role in Dawson's Creek and the magic of letting go

What does it take to make a life as an actor and singer, raise a child, maintain a home, and stay married to another person in the film industry? Nina Repeta could teach a master class on that topic. She landed her first film role in The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Faye Dunaway. That film was released in 1990, and since then, she’s racked up film credits such as Divine Secrets of the YaYa Sisterhood, Blood Moon, Southern Gothic, The Remaining, and Radioland Murders.

She’s also appeared in the TV series Matlock, in which she died several times, Good Behavior, and Palmetto Pointe. But she is forever recognizable as Bessie Potter, the older sister of Katie Holmes’ character on the iconic TV show, Dawson’s Creek, which continues to find new generations of fans.

Wilmington residents also know her from her theatrical appearances – singing in live productions, including WHQR’s Great American Songbook at Kenan Auditorium, and in 2016, she starred in the Terence McNally satire, It’s Only A Play, opposite the late Tony Rivenbark .

She was also Wilmington’s own Azalea Festival Queen in the year 2000.

The North Carolina Filmmakers Series is hosting a free screening of Radioland Murders on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 4 PM at The Pointe 14 in Wilmington, NC. Nina Repeta and makeup artist Kelley Jefferson will answer questions after the film.