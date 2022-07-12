CoastLine: Wiley Cash on the mysteries of creativity, surrendering, and making bad art

“Our world – whatever that word means to you – is there waiting for us to engage with it, to observe it, to surrender to it. If we pay attention, it will reveal something to us that will redirect the course of our creativity. What else could we ever ask of this world? In surrendering to it, what else could it ever ask of us?”

So writes Wiley Cash as part of an essay on creativity.

While this New York Times best-selling author has published four novels, collecting a passel of literary awards along the way, he writes a feature called The Creators of North Carolina for four North Carolina-based arts and culture magazines. He’s also contributed short stories and essays to The Oxford American, Garden & Gun, The Bitter Southerner, and Our State Magazine.

This Is Working / Wiley Cash / Wiley Cash interviewed Author and NYT Opinion Writer Margaret Renkl about her creative process