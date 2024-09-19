© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy

Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: UNCW Theatre Professor Elizabeth Wellman and Senior Theater Studies Major Abigail Hamm

Published September 19, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT

This Week Rhonda sits down with UNCW assistant professor Elizabeth Wellman and senior Theater Studies major Abigail Hamm, director and assistant director of UNCW's season-opening production of the Pulitizer Prize-winning play "Everybody" which runs September 26-October 6 on the Mainstage in the Cultural Arts Building.

She is also joined by award-winning playwright Rose-Mary Harrington about her production of "Shakers Revisited, September 20-29, on Thalian Hall's Mainstage.

Tags
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy Culture/Arts