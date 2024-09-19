Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: UNCW Theatre Professor Elizabeth Wellman and Senior Theater Studies Major Abigail Hamm

This Week Rhonda sits down with UNCW assistant professor Elizabeth Wellman and senior Theater Studies major Abigail Hamm, director and assistant director of UNCW's season-opening production of the Pulitizer Prize-winning play "Everybody" which runs September 26-October 6 on the Mainstage in the Cultural Arts Building.

She is also joined by award-winning playwright Rose-Mary Harrington about her production of "Shakers Revisited, September 20-29, on Thalian Hall's Mainstage.

