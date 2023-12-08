© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Hot Flashes

By Mary Bradley
Published December 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST

Rhonda's guests are the Hot Flashes, performing on Thalian Hall's Mainstage, December 19, 2023.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
