This week's guest is Dwight Smith, curator of Common Roots, Many Branches, a Fourth Friday exhibition in partnership with the National Alliance of Artists from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The exhibit is mounted at CHANNEL, 106 Market St., and theArtWorks™, 200 Willard St., January 28-April 30. We are also joined by Chakema Clinton-Quintana, VP of Inclusive Small Business at Live Oak Bank.