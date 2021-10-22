© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Katie Crosby

Published October 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT
nea-header (1).png

Joining Rhonda this week is Katie Crosby, Artist Services & Residency Manager in UNCW's Office of the Arts, who will discuss the NEA Big Read. The yearlong collaboration to promote literacy spans three counties and includes community book reads, discussions, family-friendly events, book clubs, teacher trainings, performances, story times, and art festivals that focus their efforts on Sandra Cisneros’ The House on Mango Street and other companion titles.

Tags

Around Town With Rhonda BellamyCulture/Arts
Stay Connected
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley