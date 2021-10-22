Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Katie Crosby

Joining Rhonda this week is Katie Crosby, Artist Services & Residency Manager in UNCW's Office of the Arts, who will discuss the NEA Big Read. The yearlong collaboration to promote literacy spans three counties and includes community book reads, discussions, family-friendly events, book clubs, teacher trainings, performances, story times, and art festivals that focus their efforts on Sandra Cisneros’ The House on Mango Street and other companion titles.

