WHQR Presents... EE-Uh-Ohs Episode 7: Braxton Winston

In this episode, we dive into how the Department of Labor (DOL) can play a vital role in addressing employee complaints and advocating for workers’ rights. Braxton shares his thoughts on how anthropology helps shape his understanding of these issues and offers a fresh take on the role of government agencies in ensuring workplace justice. We also explore Braxton’s views on the growing pushback against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts in workplaces.

Tune in as we get to know Braxton Winston personally and discuss how NC Employment Laws affect individuals on multiple levels.

[Note: Winston is currently running for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor as the Democratic candidate. EE-Uh-Ohs invited the Republican candidate, Luke Farley, but he declined.]

