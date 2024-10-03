WHQR Presents... EE-Uh-Ohs Episode 6: BaronHR
In this episode, we dive into the fascinating and shocking case study of Baron HR, a staffing company whose CEO managed to evade legal and financial responsibility for over 20 years. This gripping story plays out like a real-life version of *Catch Me If You Can*, with twists and turns that expose systemic failures and how one individual exploited a loophole to stay under the radar for decades.
Join us as we unravel the complexities of this case and examine the role of accountability in the corporate world. We also provide insight into how companies like Baron HR can impact the lives of employees, and the legal efforts now being undertaken to hold them accountable.
Sources for this episode are included in the show notes.
If you or someone you know believes they have been subjected to discrimination by BaronHR, please contact the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) at (213) 935-1940 or via email at BaronHRclass@eeoc.gov.
Tune in for this wild journey into one of the most evasive corporate stories in recent history!
Sources:
- BaronHR to Pay $2.2 Million in EEOC Hiring Discrimination Lawsuit
- Owner of Anaheim-Based Company Faces Additional Charges Related to Nearly $30 Million in Payroll Taxes Owed to IRS
- Staffing firm BaronHR pays $2.2M to settle claims it acquiesced to biased client requests
- Luis Perez
- California Court Docket tracker
- Superior Court ruling: BaronHR West Inc vs Partners Personnel – Management Services LLC
- Romero v. BaronHR
- California Workers' Compensation Appeals Board
- BaronHR bankruptcy
- CheckMate Raided in Insurance Probe