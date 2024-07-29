EE-Uh-Ohs Episode 5: New Hanover County NAACP President LeRon Montgomery

Our discussion touches on a recent case of disability discrimination involving a former NAACP president at a movie theater in North Carolina. LeRon provides insight and thought-provoking perspectives on circumstances surrounding this incident, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in the workplace and other places. Through this poignant example, we explore the broader implications of discrimination and the critical need for robust protections and support for affected persons.

LeRon also shares the multifaceted efforts of the NAACP in combating all forms of discrimination. From providing advocacy to offering educational resources and community support, the NAACP stands as a beacon of hope and justice. We discuss who the NAACP helps, the specific types of discrimination they address, and how they empower individuals to stand up for their rights.

Case: Rev. Barber speaks out for ADA rights after theater calls police on him; he brought his own chair (WRAL)

Check out the New Hanover County NAACP here.