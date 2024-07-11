WHQR Presents... EE-Uh-Ohs Episode 3: An Interview with Dr. Renae Floyd

Learn about Dr. Floyd's background, her journey in mental health, and her advocacy for fair treatment in the workplace. Dr. Floyd opens up about her encounters with racial discrimination, detailing specific incidents and their long-term effects on her professional life and mental well-being. Hear her experiences with sexual harassment and discrimination, and how she navigated these challenges while maintaining her dignity and career progression.

Dr. Floyd provides insightful advice for employers on how to foster an inclusive, supportive, and fair workplace environment. Her tips are essential for those committed to eliminating discrimination and promoting equality. As a mental health expert, Dr. Floyd also discusses the psychological impacts of workplace discrimination and offers strategies for individuals to cope with and overcome these adversities.

Join our community! Follow the EE-Uh-Ohs Facebook group to stay updated on the latest episodes and engage in meaningful discussions. Have questions or stories to share? Email Harmony at Info@PersonnelSuccess.Org. We’d love to hear from you! Tune in, be inspired, and help us create a world where workplace discrimination is a thing of the past.

Cases: