WHQR Presents... EE-Uh-Ohs, Episode 2: Hooters Discrimination Case Study

Known for its distinctive brand and attire, Hooters has been no stranger to legal battles and accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination. However, in this episode, we shift our focus to an often-overlooked aspect: racial discrimination at two different Hooters locations.

These stories highlight a troubling pattern of racial discrimination within the Hooters franchise, raising important questions about corporate accountability and the effectiveness of existing policies meant to protect employees from such treatment. We’ll dissect these cases and discuss the broader implications for workplace equality and justice.

Join our community! Follow the EE-Uh-Ohs Facebook group to stay updated on the latest episodes and engage in meaningful discussions. Have questions or stories to share? Email Harmony at Info@PersonnelSuccess.Org. We’d love to hear from you! Tune in, be inspired, and help us create a world where workplace discrimination is a thing of the past.

Cases:



Additional Coverage:

