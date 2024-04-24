WHQR presents... From a Poet's Point of View, from Speak Ya Peace NC

Co-founder Mahlaynee Cooper, aka Carrie Assata, calls Speak Ya Peace NC artivism — fighting injustice through artistic realism and bringing attention to social issues through art.

April is national poetry month, and in honor of that, Speak Ya Peace convened poets and thinkers who go by Carrie Assata, Cheryl Cranford, Mama Makeda, Robert Bellamy, aka Scale HamHawk da Poet, Yolanda Hernandez, and Derrick Anderson. The group met at WHQR studios to record a round table conversation, and to share their poetry.

A quick note: while WHQR supports artists and the arts, these artists’ views are their own, not WHQR’s. Also, this podcast contains some strong language, and some very raw, emotional poetry performances — which we did not edit or censor, and which might not be suitable for all listeners.