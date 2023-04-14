© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
WHQR Presents
WHQR Presents...

WHQR Presents ... As Told By Us, Episode 2: Azalea Festival

Published April 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
As Told By Us

Hosts Qailin Bowen and Cierra Washington bring on guest Manny Lloyd to chat about Azalea Fest: the problematic elements, the alternative events, and what would make for the perfect cultural festival in Wilmington.

Hosts Qailin Bowen and Cierra Washington bring on guest Manny Lloyd to chat about Azalea Fest: the problematic elements, the alternative events, and what would make for the perfect cultural festival in Wilmington. Don't forget to follow the new As Told By Us Facebook Page! And you can listen to Manny's podcast, It's Just Another Manny Morning, on Spotify.

This episode includes discussions of:

Our featured song is Take Time (feat. Tobe Nwigwe) by Samm Henshaw.

WHQR Presents...