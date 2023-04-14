WHQR Presents ... As Told By Us, Episode 2: Azalea Festival

Hosts Qailin Bowen and Cierra Washington bring on guest Manny Lloyd to chat about Azalea Fest: the problematic elements, the alternative events, and what would make for the perfect cultural festival in Wilmington. Don't forget to follow the new As Told By Us Facebook Page! And you can listen to Manny's podcast, It's Just Another Manny Morning, on Spotify.

Our featured song is Take Time (feat. Tobe Nwigwe) by Samm Henshaw.