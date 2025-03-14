A conversation with New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple bout taxes, budget cuts, and spending priorities

On today’s show, I’m sitting down with Democratic New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple to talk about his priorities and perspectives on the county’s ongoing budget process. We asked Zapple about what he thinks about efforts to make the county more financially efficient — as well as calls to do away with the county’s DEI office, and have the Endowment step in to help with funding in some areas.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.