The Newsroom: A veteran teacher reflects, allegations against Olson-Boseman, and Tru Colors' trials and tribulations

Florence Warren was raised in Wilmington's Hillcrest neighborhood, was one of the first Black graduates of UNCW, taught at Williston when it was an all-Black school, and has seen educational challenges evolve over the decades. She's been an outspoken critic of the re-segregation of New Hanover County Schools and has her own thoughts on what's going on in today's classrooms.

Michael Praats, reporter for WECT, has been covering allegations against New Hanover County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman since earlier this year.

After several difficult years, shootings, a hurricane, and a pandemic, the Wilmington-based brewery Tru Colors has finally released its beer. The company’s social mission — hiring active gang members to try and rein in street violence — remains controversial, drawing criticism from families and law enforcement. Despite that, founder George Taylor remains committed to the approach he started working on five years ago.