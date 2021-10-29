The Newsroom: Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach mayoral candidates

On this edition of The Newsroom, we focused on the mayoral races in Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach

We sat down with incumbent Darryl Mills and challenger Greg Buscemi from Wrightsville Beach, and councilman Lynn Barbee and former mayor Dan Wilcox in Carolina Beach. We asked them about the parking, beach renourishment, maintaining staff, and dealing with the mounting pressures of growth and development.

For background on Greg Buscemi's lawsuit against the Town of Wrightsville Beach (and other municipalities) over parking programs, discussed during his interview: Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs (WECT)

It's worth noting that the race for two commissioner seats and mayor in Kure Beach is uncontested, with three incumbents running unopposed; likewise, the race for two alderman positions in Wrightsville Beach has two incumbents running unopposed.

Carolina Beach, on the other hand, has a broad field of candidates for running for town council. You can find WHQR reporter Rachel Keith's interviews with those candidates here: 2021 Elections: Town of Carolina Beach Council

