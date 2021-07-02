The Newsroom: Local news collaborations, voices of Williston's alumni, and the future of Eagles Island

On today’s show, WECT reporter — and former colleague of host Ben Schachtman — Michael Praats joins us to talk local news and local news collaborations.

Then, WHQR’s own Rachel Keith hosts an exploration of Williston’s history. We’ll hear about the all-black Wilmington high school through a project that allowed local students to interview alumni from the 1950s and 60s.

And we’ll take a closer look at Eagles Island — most know it as the home of the Battleship North Carolina, or ‘that stretch of wetlands I drive over to get to Leland’ — but it’s so much more, and it could become a region-defining public park. Returning guest Evan Folds is a supervisor with the New Hanover Water and Soil Conservation District -- which also owns some land on Eagles Island. He's joined by Roger Shew, a professor of geology and oceanography at UNCW.

