The Newsroom: Local news collaborations, voices of Williston's alumni, and the future of Eagles Island
On this edition of The Newsroom, we talk about a new collaborative news venture, dive into a new archive of elder voices from Wilmington's Black community, and unpack the potential for a public nature park on Eagles Island.
On today’s show, WECT reporter — and former colleague of host Ben Schachtman — Michael Praats joins us to talk local news and local news collaborations.
Then, WHQR’s own Rachel Keith hosts an exploration of Williston’s history. We’ll hear about the all-black Wilmington high school through a project that allowed local students to interview alumni from the 1950s and 60s.
And we’ll take a closer look at Eagles Island — most know it as the home of the Battleship North Carolina, or ‘that stretch of wetlands I drive over to get to Leland’ — but it’s so much more, and it could become a region-defining public park. Returning guest Evan Folds is a supervisor with the New Hanover Water and Soil Conservation District -- which also owns some land on Eagles Island. He's joined by Roger Shew, a professor of geology and oceanography at UNCW.
Links for this show:
- You can find reporting from Michael Praats at WECT here — and you can reach him at Michael.Praats@wect.com
- Find more from Rachel Keith about the Williston alumni interviews, including audio not featured on today's show, here -- A new audio archive: Exploring voices of the Williston community, gathered by local high schoolers
- Get the latest updates from the Eagles Island Central Park Task Force on Facebook (or just search 'Eagles Island Nature Park' on Facebook)
- Catch Prof. Roger Shew's in-depth presentation to Cape Fear River Watch here.
- More on Gullah Geechee culture and the Blueway/Greenway from CoastLine — NC Gullah Geechee Greenway / Blueway Heritage Trail picks up steam