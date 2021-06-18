© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_newsroom_1.png
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: Wilmington Pride, Juneteenth, and a deep dive into WAVE

Published June 18, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
newsroom_logo.png

On this edition of The Newsroom, it's a month of celebration — and a celebration of public transportation (or, at least, its potential).

First up on today’s show, our guest TR Nunley talks about the Wilmington Pride Facebook page -- an oasis of support and resources in the world of social media that can be, to put it mildly, toxic.

Then, the newest addition to the WHQR newsroom, Mattie Holloway, with a look at Juneteenth in Wilmington, tracing its historical roots and checking out how it’s been celebrated more recently.

Then, WHQR reporter Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into Wilmington and New Hanover County’s troubled public transportation system. We’ll hear about where things are now, and where they could go -- if more funding is allocated.

Links for this episode:

Tags

The NewsroomLatest news
Stay Connected
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman