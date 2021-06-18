The Newsroom: Wilmington Pride, Juneteenth, and a deep dive into WAVE
On this edition of The Newsroom, it's a month of celebration — and a celebration of public transportation (or, at least, its potential).
First up on today’s show, our guest TR Nunley talks about the Wilmington Pride Facebook page -- an oasis of support and resources in the world of social media that can be, to put it mildly, toxic.
Then, the newest addition to the WHQR newsroom, Mattie Holloway, with a look at Juneteenth in Wilmington, tracing its historical roots and checking out how it’s been celebrated more recently.
Then, WHQR reporter Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into Wilmington and New Hanover County’s troubled public transportation system. We’ll hear about where things are now, and where they could go -- if more funding is allocated.
Links for this episode:
- The Wilmington Pride Facebook page
- Chalk Full of Pride - June 25 - 27 (event page here)
- 'Queer in the Cape Fear' from CoastLine - Part I and Part II
- Juneteenth's history (from NPR)
- Biden signs Juneteenth federal holiday into law (from NPR)
- From WHQR - Deep Dive: Can WAVE transit outrun its toxic past, and turn things around for public transit?