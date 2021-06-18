The Newsroom: Wilmington Pride, Juneteenth, and a deep dive into WAVE

First up on today’s show, our guest TR Nunley talks about the Wilmington Pride Facebook page -- an oasis of support and resources in the world of social media that can be, to put it mildly, toxic.

Then, the newest addition to the WHQR newsroom, Mattie Holloway, with a look at Juneteenth in Wilmington, tracing its historical roots and checking out how it’s been celebrated more recently.

Then, WHQR reporter Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into Wilmington and New Hanover County’s troubled public transportation system. We’ll hear about where things are now, and where they could go -- if more funding is allocated.

Links for this episode: