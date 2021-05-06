© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: NHC school board chair and vice-chair, NC's police footage law, and urban farming

Published May 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
On this episode of The Newsroom:

  • New Hanover County Board of Education Chair Stefanie Adams and Vice-Chair Nelson Beaulieu, discussing how students are doing after a year of pandemic conditions, and sharing their thoughts on the redistricting process.
  • WECT Journalist and Host Ashlea Kosikowski, helping to break down the North Carolina law that often blocks the release of law enforcement video like dash and body-cam footage.
  • Supervisor for the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District, on the possibilities of urban farming — something that may see a resurgence under Wilmington's revised land-use code.

Links for this episode:

Have questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes? You can reach our team at Newsroom@whqr.org. Want to listen to the show as a podcast? Find us on Spotify, Stitcher, and iTunes.

