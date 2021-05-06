The Newsroom: NHC school board chair and vice-chair, NC's police footage law, and urban farming
On this episode of The Newsroom:
- New Hanover County Board of Education Chair Stefanie Adams and Vice-Chair Nelson Beaulieu, discussing how students are doing after a year of pandemic conditions, and sharing their thoughts on the redistricting process.
- WECT Journalist and Host Ashlea Kosikowski, helping to break down the North Carolina law that often blocks the release of law enforcement video like dash and body-cam footage.
- Supervisor for the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District, on the possibilities of urban farming — something that may see a resurgence under Wilmington's revised land-use code.
Links for this episode:
- WHQR: New Report On New Hanover County Schools Raises Questions About Equity, School Redistricting
- WECT: Judge releases WPD footage in missing women’s car crash, additional video under review
- Port City Daily: Judge orders release of videos showing Wilmington police finding Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga crash scene
- Release Of Bodycam Footage Of N.C. Man's Death Delayed By Judge
- Urban farmer Curtis Stone's '$100,000 in the middle of a residential neighborhood' (YouTube)
- Grow Food Not Lawns
- Want to weigh in on urban farming in Wilmington? You can comment on the land-use code on this webpage, or can call 910-341-0055 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Have questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes? You can reach our team at Newsroom@whqr.org.