Short-term rentals, ADUs, dystopian rental-market futures

On this episode, we catch up on recent legislative moves to prevent STR bans and allow more accessory dwelling units (a.k.a. Grandma's cottages). Plus, if you think the supply and demand cycle is tough — wait until an algorithm gets ahold of it.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.