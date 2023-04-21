© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Short-term rentals, ADUs, dystopian rental-market futures

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Port CITY POLITICS.jpg

On this episode, we catch up on recent legislative moves to prevent STR bans and allow more accessory dwelling units (a.k.a. Grandma's cottages). Plus, if you think the supply and demand cycle is tough — wait until an algorithm gets ahold of it.

Links:

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats
See stories by Michael Praats